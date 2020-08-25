Man. City chairman Al Mubarak makes weird comments about POTY award & De Bruyne

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has discussed the Premier League Player of the Year award as if it’s an actual title, or something.

This term, Kevin de Bruyne won the PFA award, Jordan Henderson the FWA version and Sadio Mane the Fans’ one – but Al Mubarak has forgotten the other two and instead spoken of his ‘relief’ that his Belgian star was acknowledged.

He even claims to have been ‘worried’ about the result and intimated that City have been hard done by in the past.

Quite an odd thing to cling on as League Cup champions, if you ask us.

“It was a combination of being pleased but also a bit relieved. Obviously it is subjective because of who he plays for, but Kevin is the best player in the league this year,” he said, reported in the Echo.

“I was worried because we have seen it before with City players, them being overlooked for this very important award and I was worried that Kevin would be overlooked this year, because in my view it was unquestionable.’

“Kevin’s earned it, he’s shown it and I’m glad he got this appreciation and respect from the football world.

“He has become an important leader of this group. He is really the future of City and all I can say is well deserved and well earned.”

As Liverpool fans, we’re happy for De Bruyne. He probably was the best individual in the Premier League last season, but he certainly wasn’t part of the best team.

If City are clinging onto things like this going forward, happy days – as far as we’re concerned. They’ve been made favourites for the title again, despite the gap between us in 2019/20, but suits us just fine.

Jurgen Klopp and his team can prove everyone wrong, once again.