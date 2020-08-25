Rapid winger adds ‘Liverpool’ to Instagram bio as exciting transfer looks done and dusted

It looks as though Liverpool have signed Hoffenheim wonderkid Melkamu Frauendorf.

We reported a few months back that the Reds were interested in the 16-year-old prodigy – and it now looks as though it might have got done behind the scenes.

The reason we say as much is because Frauendorf, a Germany youth international of Ethiopian descent, has changed his Instagram bio to include the name of Liverpool FC and Nike.

❗️UPDATE: Reported #LFC target Melkamu Frauendorf has updated his Instagram bio and included Liverpool in it. It appears as the 16-year old German attacking midfielder will join the Reds after interest in him was reported couple of months ago. 📸: @BenBocsak https://t.co/6aSGqrMkyA pic.twitter.com/xxyOcVuBZ1 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 24, 2020

Frauendorf is a technically strong winger with pace to burn, which makes him slightly more exciting a youth arrival than the multiple goalkeepers we’ve been bringing in recently!

We imagine he’ll initially join Liverpool’s U18s next season, but if he does really well, he could play for the U23s – and you only have to look at Harvey Elliott to show that if he’s good enough – there may even be first-team chances in the domestic cups.

Welcome to Liverpool, Melkamu!