Thiago to Liverpool is ‘certain’ claims German outlet Der Spiegel – one of Europe’s best sporting publications

Der Spiegel is not only one of the best publications in Germany, but one of the most trusted in Europe.

Their work is often groundbreaking – such as their collaboration with Football Leaks that led to the discovery of Manchester City’s FFP cheating and their subsequent (lack of) punishment.

So when they make a big claim, perhaps we should listen.

Yesterday, the German outlet wrote that it is ‘certain’ Thiago will leave Bayern Munich to join Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

There have been minor suggestions the Spaniard would stay in Germany after Bayern’s Champions League win, but those suggestions have been quashed – and the situation remains the same – Thiago is desperate for a new challenge and his primary option is the Reds under the world’s best manager…

We need to agree a fee with Bayern for his services – and this is hopefully something that is getting sorted behind the scenes.

Liverpool won’t pay over the odds for Thiago, but we don’t necessarily think £27m – their asking price – is unfair for one of the world’s best midfielders.