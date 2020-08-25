(Video) Brewster finishes with usual class into roof of net for Liverpool v Rb Salzburg

Rhian Brewster is often not very involved in games, but in the box, he’s a live-wire.

His finishing, in fact, is special.

Today, the youngster came on in the second-half and salvaged Liverpool a 2-2 draw after we went in 2-0 down at half-time to Rb Salzburg following a strange opening 45 minutes that featured the strongest XI available to Jurgen Klopp.

His first goal saw him collect the ball off James Milner, open his body up and side-foot it into the roof of the net.

Brewster scored last time out against Stuttgart as well and is doing everything he can to be involved with the first-team squad this season.

Is he ahead of Divock Origi in the pecking order?