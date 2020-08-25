(Video) Djibril Cisse’s brutal anti-PSG video goes viral as he holds mini-CL trophy he won in 2005 with Liverpool

Djibril Cisse is not one of the Liverpool players you think of when you remember Istanbul in 2005.

But the Frenchman came off the bench and scored his penalty in the shootout – and that’s enough to have an almost legendary status as far as we’re concerned!

The former Lord of Frodsham also spent some years at Marseille, of course, and as a result – has a dislike for PSG.

And that was very obvious online after Sunday’s Champions League Final, when the ex-striker celebrated Bayern Munich’s win and PSG’s defeat.

The mini-Champions League trophy is in reference to his own victory in 2005 – and how they haven’t and will never win one!