(Video) Frauendorf Best Bits, as German winger appears to have joined Liverpool

It looks very much like Melkamu Frauendorf, the former Hoffenheim starlet, is now a red.

The 16-year-old has changed his official Instagram bio to include Liverpool’s name after news broke a few months back that we were trying to sign the prodigy.

Below, you can see some of the youngster’s best bits.

It’s clear he has pace to burn and technical ability to boot – but in fairness – so do most up and coming wingers nowadays. What we cannot yet judge is his composure, his work-rate and his tactical understanding – but these are elements are scouts will have spent plenty of time discovering.

Welcome to Liverpool Melkamu!