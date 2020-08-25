(Video) Highlights: Thiago’s incredible performance v PSG shows what LFC could have in 2020/21

Kingsley Coman was the Man of the Match against PSG in the Champions League, but Thiago absolutely ran the show in central midfield.

The Spaniard is being consistently linked to Anfield, and when you watch the highlights of his performance, it will leave you salivating at the thought of him lining up in our midfield alongside the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum – providing the latter isn’t offloaded to Barcelona.

Thiago is not only a technical magician, but feisty and smart enough to read the game and make tackles and interceptions – exactly what Jurgen Klopp desires in his central trio.

If we were to put money on it, we’re still not confident it’ll happen – but we’d very much like it to!