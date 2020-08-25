(Video) Jaw-dropping skill school with Keita, Mane & Firmino goes viral – with Sadio the star

Sadio Mane can kick it harder with his backside than most of us can with our feet.
A video is doing the rounds on Twitter uploaded by the club that shows Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino having a whale of a time over in Austria at training.
The skills on show during a game of one touch keepy-up is mind-boggling. They make it look so easy, it’s like they’re messing around with a balloon in the living room.
Our personal favourite piece of skill was Mane’s bum-shot, though!
All three will be in action this week against Rb Salzburg, and we imagine then against Arsenal in the Community Shield, too.
