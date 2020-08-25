(Video) ‘Oh Yes! Tremendous’ Brewster’s 2nd goal for LFC today stunned commentary team

Rhian Brewster is a special talent. His form for Liverpool in the two games we’ve had in pre-season so far has seen him notch three times in 90 on-field minutes. We’re calling that a summer hat-trick, of sorts!

The striker earned us a 2-2 draw today against Rb Salzburg, after Jurgen Klopp’s Reds surprisingly went down 2-0 before half-time.

In the second-half, Klopp made the changes, but the team improved plenty – largely because of Brewster’s clinical nature around the box.

His opener was a smart side-foot into the roof of the net, but his second was a truly lovely finish – which showed both his composure and his technical ability.

