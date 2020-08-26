Bayern CEO Rummenigge reveals what Thiago and his family did that proves imminent exit

Bayern Munich have been very matter of fact about the exit of Thiago.

They’ve just won the treble, with a huge part played by the sublime Spaniard, but the Germans seem ok with the fact he’s exiting on his own terms.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said yesterday that after meeting with Thiago and his whole family, he can very much tell the 29-year-old is departing – as the quotes in the Christian Falk tweet suggest.

Rummenigge, CEO of @FCBayern, told us about @Thiago6: "We had an event at Allianz Arena, and Thiago's whole family were there. They walked around in great nostalgia, I would almost say. It looked very much like he had decided to say goodbye" @LFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 25, 2020

As we know, the player is desperate for an Anfield switch, but while personal terms may have been agreed in the background – the sticking point is Bayern’s £27m fee – which Liverpool believe to be high for a player we could sign on a Bosman on January 1.

In that respect our hierarchy has a point, but when you see promoted clubs like Leeds about to splash over £30m on Rodrigo, a 29-year-old striker, it’s kind of hard to believe the reigning Premier League champions cannot afford one of the best midfielders on the planet.