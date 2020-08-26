Harvey Elliott’s Instagram post with Joey Barton surprises many

Harvey Elliott is maybe the Liverpool youngster we’re most excited about right now.

The 17-year-old has the world at his feet and alongside Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhian Brewster, will hopefully continue to develop at a serious rate and get proper minutes this term.

Elliott has always been a huge Liverpool fan, but back in 2012, when he was just nine-years-old, he was at the QPR Academy.

As a result, he got to be a mascot one evening – when Liverpool were playing at Loftus Road. It was actually the game where Sebastian Coates scored that memorable volley!

Elliott uploaded a snap to Instagram which showed him walking onto the pitch as Joey Barton’s mascot, but looking longingly over at Steven Gerrard, who was leading out Liverpool.

The teenager captioned the post ‘How time flies,’ tagging Gerrard in it!

Hopefully, this will be the term where he scores his first goal and shows why Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards are right to not buy another right-winger.