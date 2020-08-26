Klopp laughs at Thiago question and tells journalist, ‘We have to see…’

Jurgen Klopp has played a straight bat to the Thiago transfer question – but his reaction proves that there is at least something in the story.

If Liverpool were NOT in for Thiago, he’d simply say as much, as he has plenty of times before – but in regards to the Spaniard – he chuckled – before rolling out the familiar (and rather tedious) line about COVID and finances.

Klopp did however admit that Chelsea’s approach to the transfer market has made him laugh – given their reckless spending amidst the pandemic.

“[laughs] There are a lot of interesting players out there, but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now. Due to COVID you have to think 5 times about what you can and what you can’t do…” he told an interview with Servus TV, translated by LFC Transfer Room on Twitter.

“We always have to pay attention to the finacial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future. If you take a look at Chelsea for example, yeah! [laughs].

“…But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer related will happen we have to see.”

We know that there is simply too much smoke without fire for the Thiago links to be bogus.

After all, even Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph agreed today that it was possible Liverpool would sacrifice Gini Wijnaldum for Thiago – while Bild say the deal will ramp up this week.

He’s the kind of player who would thrive under Klopp’s guidance, too. Technically excellent, feisty and hard-working; the 29-year-old could be the star of our midfield for the next four years – until Klopp’s contract expires in 2024.

Make it happen, Liverpool!