Liverpool will not be offering Wijnaldum a new contract, as things stand – Bascombe

Right now, Liverpool and Gini Wijnaldum are at a standstill.

The terms offered to him previously have not been accepted by the Dutchman and his agent – and as a result – the midfielder will either depart on a Bosman at the end of this upcoming season or before it starts, providing someone offers a transfer fee the club feels is reasonable.

This is what Chris Bascombe has insinuated in his Telegraph piece, in which he explains that Wijnaldum may be ‘sacrificed’ for the arrival of Bayern Munich’s Thiago – and that ‘as things stand’ there will no new deal for Gini…

Firstly, we’d like to say that some of the desperation for Thiago’s arrival amongst certain sections of the fanbase, at the expense of Gini, has been a little disrespectful.

At EOTK, we want the Spaniard, but we’d be equally happy with Wijnaldum’s contract being extended. He’s been magnificent for us and in our past two seasons, in which we’ve won the Champions League and the Premier League, he’s been selected on more occasions than any other midfielder.

Thiago is exciting, but we shouldn’t happily disregard the contribution of Wijnaldum because the Spaniard is a big, new name.

Secondly, we don’t see why we can’t have both – and if Wijnaldum wants a new adventure at the end of another campaign – then it would be his decision and he’d leave with our blessing.