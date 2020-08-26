The current Jordan Henderson & Trent Alexander-Arnold injury situations

Two of Liverpool’s most important players from the Premier League title victory have been absent so far this pre-season – both in terms of the training camp and the friendlies.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are automatic starters; the former being the world’s best right-back and the latter the captain – so it’s no surprise fans are itching to see them both back in action.

Trent was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the game with Iceland on September 5, but Hendo was left out – leaving their respective situations unclear.

According to David Lynch of the Standard, Hendo will return to training after Saturday’s Community Shield game with Arsenal – giving him two weeks to get ready for the new season.

And Trent’s issue will similarly see him back in action and ready for the new term, barring any complications.

Jordan Henderson expected to return to full team training with #LFC after the Community Shield, hence his omission from the England squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold included as he closes in on return from a minor issue that forced him to miss Austrian training camp. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) August 25, 2020

This is great. Neco Williams is a promising understudy, but our entire style changes without Trent’s influence – while Hendo is a key cog in our midfield and we lost plenty more games without him than with him in 2019/20.

We look forward to seeing them both.