‘The LFC transfer offensive is expected in the coming days,’ says chief reporter

Liverpool will start negotiations with Bayern Munich for Thiago imminently, according to Tobi Altschaffl, the chief reporter for Sport Bild.

The Spaniard is still contracted to Bayern, but his deal runs out in 2021 and Liverpool have been continuously linked to him ever since it became clear he was exiting the German giants and wanted a new adventure – preferably on Merseyside.

Neither Hansi Flick nor the board of directors have any signals or reasons for hope that Thiago will stay. the LFC transfer-offensive is expected in the coming days. #fcbayern @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 25, 2020

The saga seems to be going on and on – and unfortunately for Liverpool, the chances of Bayern dramatically lowering their asking price of £27m has decreased since his epic Champions League performances.

We just hope the Reds realise what a steal he is at that price, even given his contract situation, age and injury proneness.

The club would still be injecting one of the world’s best midfielders into the side and it’s an opportunity we think it would be a big error to miss.

Elsewhere, we’d suggest a centre-back and a wing-forward as fairly important, but can’t see either deal happening any time soon.