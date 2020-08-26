(Video) Fabinho got done by Salzburg in an iconic Liverpool fashion…

We’d suggest when you think of the most Liverpool way to score goals under Jurgen Klopp, it would be the strikers manically pressing a sluggish midfielder to win the ball back and then springing a fast counter into the box and finishing…

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have done that on countless occasions in the past three seasons, in fact.

But yesterday, against a team also fabled for their pressing – Fabinho was victim to the tactic!

The Brazilian was harried in possession early on, gave it away and within seconds, the Austrians had scored. They then went 2-0 up after some lapse Joe Gomez defending – but Rhian Brewster scored a brace in the second-half to level things up.

Fabinho is still a must-starter for us, obviously – and we’re sure he’ll be up to speed before the season starts properly on September 12.

We’re not counting the Community Shield as anything but another friendly.

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV: