(Video) Liverpool’s new Polish signing scores Messi-type dribble goal on U18 debut in 5-0 thrashing

Mateusz Musialowski – remember the name!

The Polish attacking midfielder arrived at the club this summer from his homeland with much fanfare amongst those who are experts in youth football.

Apparently, this 16-year-old is a bit special – although we can only go off YouTube clips to confirm as much!

Yesterday, Musialowski made his debut for the U18s in a 5-0 victory over Crewe, and his goal impressed us plenty.

The diminutive attacker has the ball stuck to his feet as he wriggles through giant defenders – slaloming them with ease – before bundling the ball home. It was the kind of goal a certain Lionel Messi very much enjoys scoring.

Let’s hope the Argentine doesn’t end up at Manchester City, and Musialowski continues to develop his undeniable talent at Liverpool.