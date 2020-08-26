(Video) Liverpool’s new Polish signing scores Messi-type dribble goal on U18 debut in 5-0 thrashing

Mateusz Musialowski – remember the name!
The Polish attacking midfielder arrived at the club this summer from his homeland with much fanfare amongst those who are experts in youth football.
Apparently, this 16-year-old is a bit special – although we can only go off YouTube clips to confirm as much!
Yesterday, Musialowski made his debut for the U18s in a 5-0 victory over Crewe, and his goal impressed us plenty.
The diminutive attacker has the ball stuck to his feet as he wriggles through giant defenders – slaloming them with ease – before bundling the ball home. It was the kind of goal a certain Lionel Messi very much enjoys scoring.
Let’s hope the Argentine doesn’t end up at Manchester City, and Musialowski continues to develop his undeniable talent at Liverpool.
Mateusz Musiałowski made his debut for Liverpool under-18's in a pre-season friendly vs Crewe
Played 45 minutes and scored this goal to make it 5-0 👀pic.twitter.com/GJVm2loA0j
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 26, 2020
