(Video) Sadio Mane missed a real sitter against Rb Salzburg, but we shouldn’t be worried

Liverpool put in a number of drab performances last pre-season – and it ended up mattering very, very little. We won 26 and drew one of our first 27 games in the Premier League – in fact!

On reflection, we can’t even remember who the opponents were.

So the odd first-half against Rb Salzburg yesterday, in which we were 2-0 down within 13 minutes, makes no difference to anyone and shouldn’t be used as a stick to measure our stars – bar perhaps Rhian Brewster whose two-goal salvo deserves attention.

Sadio Mane played the first 45 against his old club and missed the kind of chance we’re pretty sure he’ll be burying once the Premier League starts on September 12.

Mo Salah forged the opportunity after getting into the box down the right, but with no keeper present, Mane somehow shot at the one defender on the line instead!

Best to get these ones out of the way now, right?!