Bayern Munich ‘expect Thiago to join Liverpool,’ says Simon Hughes, but Michael Edwards is playing a dangerous game

Bayern Munich think Thiago will depart to join Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Simon Hughes in the Athletic, who writes, “In Munich, they expect Thiago to join Liverpool. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that he is waiting for Michael Edwards to make his move.”

The reality is though as of yet, the club has not contacted Bayern and not made an offer for the Spaniard.

Noises coming out of Liverpool have peddled the same rhetoric about how the club must be careful in the transfer market this summer due to the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus.

With Sheffield United spending £18m on a goalkeeper and promoted Leeds about to splash £30m+ on a striker, many fans find it hard to understand that £27m won’t be made available to the Premier League champions – one of the world’s richest clubs – for one of the world’s best midfielders.

But Edwards won’t abandon his principles and he’ll certainly have to slightly change them by bringing in a 29-year-old with previous injury concerns.

As Hughes insinuates in his piece, Thiago to Liverpool might rely on whether we can get good money for Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson – but also whether Gini Wijnaldum stays or doesn’t.

The Dutchman isn’t penning new terms and as things stand, it looks like he’ll depart on a Bosman next summer.