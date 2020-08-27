Everton transfer links may actually help Liverpool secure Thiago

Both the Alcantara brothers might end up playing their football on Merseyside next season!

Thiago has been incessantly linked to Liverpool and is on the way out after seven years at Bayern Munich, but Rafinha of Barcelona is also eyeing an exit – with journalist Kevin Palmer suggesting Everton are a potential suitor.

This would surely make any Anfield switch for Thiago easier, with his brother living in the same part of the world during his adaptation period.

The Toffees are making big moves (yet again) in the transfer market, with Abdouleye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Allan all being targets – as well as Rafinha…

But their transfer strategy seems rash, yet again – targeting names to fill an already packed squad with players who thrive in different styles and formations.

It’s always exciting to see new players at your club, but when the season begins and it doesn’t work, that feeling quickly subsides – as we’re sure our neighbours can explain based on the last time they ‘won the transfer window’!

