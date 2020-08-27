LFC could bank £9m from Celtic if classic Edwards deal goes through

Liverpool could make £9m by offloading a player who has never come close to playing for Liverpool’s first-team.

As deals go, that’s about as close to a Michael Edwards-classic as there is.

According to the Star, the Bhoys reckon our Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi could be a good replacement for Odsonne Edouard – and the reported transfer fee is around £9m.

Awoniyi has actually been on our books since 2015, but has spent his entire Liverpool career out on loan, with his most recent venture spent in Germany at Mainz, where he scored one goal in a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

It’s for this reason that we see the £9m as a little high in valuation – and we’re sure the Reds would accept something close to £5m – given the current financial climate and the fact Awoniyi is never going to be a first-team option.

Still, who would back against Edwards pulling off another masterstroke? After all – the man got £21m for Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith – £9m for Awoniyi is not impossible.