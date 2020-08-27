The Sadio Mane / Lionel Messi transfer story is categorically untrue…

We saw something today that irked us, slightly…

English newspapers have picked up on a one-paragraph report by Italian outlet TMW – notoriously unreliable when it comes to the transfer market – that says Sadio Mane’s entourage have sounded out Barcelona about the Senegalese heading to Camp Nou and replacing Lionel Messi – who has handed in a transfer request.

While it’s very likely that the Argentine legend will depart Barca this summer – most likely to Financial Fair Play’s Manchester City – Mane is going absolutely nowhere.

Not only will Liverpool not sell, but Barcelona cannot afford and the player himself doesn’t want to go. It didn’t take much digging to discover these three vital facts, either!

Mane is arguably the best attacker in the Premier League and we’re backing him to spearhead us to glory again in 2020/21. Barca can wallow in their own demise, entirely of their own doing, as far as we’re concerned.

All of Liverpool’s stars, bar Gini Wijnaldum, have lengthy contracts and any potential exit will be on our terms.

The Dutchman might exit next summer on a free, but if this is to be the case, the Reds will sort something out in time for his exit.

After all, when Emre Can ran his contract down, Fabinho signed immediately afterwards and proved an enormous upgrade.