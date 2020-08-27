(Video) Koumetio highlights v Rb Salzburg: Headers, crisp passes and more from Liverpool’s 17-year-old CB

One of the most exciting things about this pre-season has been the development of Billy Koumetio in central defence.

The 17-year-old Frenchman was an unknown before about three weeks ago, but Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff have been wowed by his physical traits and composure for a defender so young during training sessions – and he’s played in both friendlies as a result.

He did superbly v Rb Salzburg, passing the ball to the right player, winning his headers and making some dogged blocks in the penalty area.

We don’t expect to see him very often this season, but imagine the kind of defender he could be by the time he reaches 20-years-old!

Scary…