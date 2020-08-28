Barcelona want Wijnaldum but LFC star isn’t willing to push for move – report

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly sparked interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, with compatriot Ronald Koeman now at the helm.

The Dutchman could be part of a transfer merry-go-round as the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago.

GOAL – in an article by both Neil Jones and Ruben Uria – claim Wijnaldum isn’t actively pushing for a move to Barcelona, and no contact has been made yet.

In the same report it’s claimed Koeman is ‘eager’ to link up with his countryman at club level, but that Liverpool aren’t looking to sell.

29-year-old Wijnaldum is yet to pen a new deal at Anfield, and that – along with his role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans – will have to be taken into consideration.

The situation that seems to be emerging is eerily similar to Emre Can’s a few years ago, when the midfielder departed the club for free after running his contract down.

It’s pie in the sky stuff at the moment, with Liverpool’s stance unclear, but surely the Reds won’t want to lose an important player so quickly.

Should reinforcements come in this summer, though, it could open the door for Wijnaldum to reunite with Koeman in Spain.