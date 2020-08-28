Bayern reportedly line up Thiago replacement as Liverpool continue to circle

Bayern Munich have reportedly made contact with Inter to secure a replacement for dynamic midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The German champions have identified Marcelo Brozovic as the player to replace the Spain international, as Liverpool continue to circle.

That’s according to FCInterNews.it, who are cited by popular Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

The Croatian has been linked with a move to Liverpool before, so him being seen as a replacement for the Reds’ top target seems appropriate.

We can’t vouch for the reliability of FCInterNews.it, but their official Twitter account has amassed 60,000 followers, including Football Italia.

This news should excite Liverpool fans, with Thiago being heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer – Bayern signing Brozovic could increase the tempo.

Elsewhere, a report in South America claims the Reds have until the end of next week to get the deal sorted, or they’ll seemingly walk away.

Things appear to be progressing with the deal as now sources close to the club – Simon Hughes and Melissa Reddy – have confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Thiago.

There is still a way to go before a potential transfer can be completed, but all signs are seemingly pointing to Anfield for the Spain international right now.