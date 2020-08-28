‘It’s not the most likely outcome that he’ll stay’ – German club’s chief speaks out on reported LFC target

It seems like a transfer window can’t go by without Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp being linked with a load of talented players in Germany.

One that has popped up several times this summer is Milot Rashica, and it seems Werder Bremen are resigned to losing their star man.

The Kosovo international was crucial to his team’s fight for survival last season, with Die Grün-Weißen coming very close to relegation.

Their Sporting Director, Frank Baumann, has been speaking to the media about Rashica’s fairly public potential departure this summer.

“There are definitely other clubs interested in Milot Rashica. That is why it is not the most likely outcome that he will still play for Werder in the new season,” he told the Weser-Kurier, as cited by Ronan Murphy.

Rumour has it the Kosovan was going to join RB Leipzig, but that deal has been thrown into question, as Baumann continued: “RB Leipzig is definitely an exciting club, but the question is how long it makes sense for him to wait when the clubs cannot reach an agreement.”

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Rashica, but the Reds could re-join the race to sign the winger, with Liverpool loving a shrewd signing.

Should Xherdan Shaqiri depart the club this summer, as suggested in several reports, the Werder Bremen star could be a good signing.