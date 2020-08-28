Klopp to name strong XI for Community Shield but faces Trent ‘decision’

Liverpool are up against Arsenal this weekend, as the Premier League champions travel to London to take on the FA Cup winners for the Community Shield.

The Reds are favourites for the 2020/21 season opener, but it won’t be an easy game against Mikel Arteta and co. by any means.

Liverpool are expected to put forward a strong starting XI, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that Virgil van Dijk is fit to face the Gunners.

“Virgil looks fine, he looks not good because he has the cut there, but apart from that it should be fine,” he told the club’s official site.

MORE: Liverpool to bank £3.5m for player who has played two games for the Reds – report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a chance of making it too, with Klopp saying he’s yet to make a decision on the full-back, but it’ll be too soon for Jordan Henderson.

“Hendo and Joel [Matip] looking really good, on a good way. Ox, early stages but good. Shaq, good. Trent, very close, we have to make a decision about tomorrow. Harry [Wilson] looks good,” the boss continued.

The Community Shield presents the Reds with an opportunity to right the wrongs from last year, when Manchester City won it.

It’s the season opener, and not widely considered a major honour, but Liverpool will be up for the fight for even more silverware.

Our predicted XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino.