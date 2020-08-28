Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Lionel Messi in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Liverpool out of the potential race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, amid rumours of uncertainty over his future.

The Argentina icon is reportedly ready to quit the Catalan giants in favour of a new challenge, with the club’s presidency cited as an issue – as per the BBC.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Arsenal this weekend, Klopp was asked whether the Reds would be interested in Messi this summer.

“No chance! The numbers are not for us,” he’s quoted as saying by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

“I’m not sure the [Premier League] needs a boost but it would be a boost for sure. It would be interesting to see. I would like to see it, but I’m not sure that I will.”

It’s hardly a surprise the boss has ruled the Reds out of the potential race for the Barcelona ace, but it’s interesting he’s backed him to make a move.

Given the astronomical numbers it would take to sign Messi – the greatest player of all time – only a handful of clubs will be able to even consider it.

Manchester United, Chelsea and City are probably the only splash-happy clubs in the Premier League who’d be willing to shell out, but that’s pure speculation.

2020 is probably the strangest year we’ve all experienced, for various reasons, but seeing Messi in another club’s kit may be the weirdest thing to happen yet.