Liverpool have until the end of next week to sign Thiago, according to reliable source

Liverpool have given themselves until the end of next week to get the Thiago Alcantara deal done, or they’ll seemingly walk away.

Earlier this week, Simon Hughes of The Athletic made the claim that Michael Edwards is biding his time while Bayern Munich await his first move.

Reports in South America have seemingly concurred with this, as Varsky Sports say the Reds have ‘ten days’ to complete the deal or it will ‘desist’.

They add to this claim by stating Thiago has respected Bayern’s wish to wait until after the Champions League had concluded to negotiate – and the two clubs are about £7million apart.

Varsky are a relative unknown for English football fans, but they earned a reputation when they were first to confirm deals or Mario Balotelli, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The rumour mill has been whirring around for Thiago and the Reds of late, and it’s hard to keep up with everything, but it does seem the narrative has progressed.

Claims from around South America and Europe suggested the midfielder had agreed terms with the Premier League champions, but no contact between the clubs.

Since the Champions League final, journalists close to the club – i.e. Hughes and Mel Reddy – have confirmed the Reds’ interest, though.

It’s a waiting game for now, Reds – but we at EOTK will keep you in the loop!