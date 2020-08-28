Liverpool to bank £3.5m for player who has played two games for the Reds – report

Liverpool are set to receive £3.5million from Championship side Reading for the services of midfielder Ovie Ejaria, according to the Evening Standard.

The Berkshire based club had the England starlet on loan last season, but are said to be ready to sign him on a permanent basis.

Ejaria has impressed over the last couple of years, but at 22 looks unlikely to make a name for himself at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

£3.5million will be viewed as a good deal by the Anfield hierarchy, with the midfielder making only two Premier League appearances for the Reds since 2016.

Loan deals at Sunderland and Rangers, before Reading, were less successful and Ejaria struggled to build on his early promise.

Still, at 22, the former England U21 international has a lot of potential and could very well prove to be a shrewd signing by Reading.

Ejaria joined the Reds in 2014 and worked his way through the youth ranks until his senior debut in October 2016 during an EFL Cup match, before making another seven appearances in all competitions.

We at Empire of the Kop wish nothing but the best for the midfielder’s future, if true. Good luck, Ovie!