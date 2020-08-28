(Photo) Another mural pops up on the streets of Liverpool as Reds continue to paint the city

Liverpool fans continue to paint the city red after this season’s Premier League title triumph, with another mural popping up on the streets.

The new piece of artwork can be found outside the Arc Hotel on Anfield Road, with it now being the fourth known piece like it in the area.

Notable artist Paul Curtis not long had one of Jordan Henderson and Alan Hansen put up nearby, following in the footsteps of the Anfield Wrap and the Redmen TV.

The Arc’s mural features Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Virgil van Dijk and Kenny Dalglish – and it’s a belter.

Take a look below (via the Echo’s Colin Lane):