(Photo) Liverpool star Alisson shows off new, much shorter haircut

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has taken to social media to share his fresh new haircut, and it’s clear the Brazilian wanted a change.

During lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a great many of us allowed out hair to grow longer and this was the same deal for the Reds star.

But it now appears he’s had enough of the lengthy locks and ditched them in favour of a fresh new trim.

The image seems to have come from Ali’s Instagram, with the goalkeeper tagging his wife in the post – but it has since been re-shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the snap below: