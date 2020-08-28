Ten clubs register their interest in Liverpool forward – The Athletic

Ten clubs in England have registered their interest in Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, with six Premier League outfits said to be keen.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state Aston Villa, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle United want the youngster.

Championship sides Bournemouth, Norwich City, Swansea City and Watford are also said to be interested.

Brewster is off to a cracking pre-season with Liverpool, bagging three goals in two games, after a successful loan with the Swans.

He netted 11 goals in 22 appearances with the Championship outfit in all competitions, and will surely want to see if Jurgen Klopp is willing to give him a chance.

Divock Origi has unquestionably been Roberto Firmino’s back-up for a couple of years now, but if the Belgian was to move on there would be an opening.

With the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic still yet to be truly realised, most clubs are hesitant to spend money this summer.

The Reds will surely be no different, and Brewster could be an excellent option to boot our squad depth.

Origi has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, with Villa said to be keen on the Belgian.