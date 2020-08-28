“There’s a long way to go until October” – Klopp coy over Liverpool transfers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out potential additional signings, after the Reds nicked Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal this weekend, the boss said there’s loads of time left.

Quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce, Klopp said: “There’s a long way to go until October,” when asked about transfers. Full quote below:

Klopp on transfers: "There's a long way to go until the 6th October. We will see how much we can or want to spend, these kind of things." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 28, 2020

Call us optimists, but that line from the manager sounds a lot different than if he’d said ‘we’re in for a quiet summer’ – perhaps something is on the horizon?

Liverpool have been relentlessly linked with a move for Thiago Alcantara, with sources in South America and Europe claiming the Bayern Munich star is set for a move.

Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer claimed the Spanish international would state his intentions after the showdown in Lisbon, but nothing solid has been heard yet.

The renowned reporter, who was clued in on Virgil van Dijk move way back when, also suggested the Reds have made ‘tentative steps’, so maybe something is going on behind-the-scenes.

We’ll have to wait – one to keep an eye on, Reds!