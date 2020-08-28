(Video) Robbo reveals he “fell out” with Mane before both players scored in 2-1 comeback

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has revealed that he “fell out” with Sadio Mane in the dressing room when the Reds were losing 1-0 to Aston Villa last season.

The duo would come back out in the second-half and score a goal each in a 2-1 win over the Villains – pure poetry.

The defender explained the situation an interview with BT Sport, in which he and Jurgen Klopp went through notable dates in the manager’s career.

Obviously, all is well now – but Robbo joked that maybe he should try falling out with Sadio more often if it gets him goals!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):