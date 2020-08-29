(Images) Liverpool fans turn detectives with intriguing Thiago post on Reddit

Football fans in general have an interesting reputation when it comes to social media, with Liverpool supporters online (sort of) known for tracking planes of potential transfer targets.

It’s a little weird and certainly isn’t a novel attribute for the Reds, but it’s in good fun and can be entertaining to see the conspiracy theories unravel.

Some Reds have been at it again, but this time with the latest transfer saga – Thiago Alcantara.

MORE: (Video) James Pearce provides update on Thiago Alcantara transfer saga

In a post which is clearly a little tongue-in-cheek, Reddit user ahmad3093 shared a couple of images. One of Thiago’s sister on a plane and the other is a private jet in Liverpool.

It does seem to be in good fun, but the r/LiverpoolFC subreddit uncovered some interesting information on Naby Keita prior to his unveiling!

Take a look at the post below: