LFC star Trent tipped to win fitness race ahead of Community Shield showdown with Arsenal

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to beat his fitness race, ahead of the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal at Wembley.

The full-back picked up a knock and is a doubt for the big game, which will serve as the curtain raiser for the 2020/21 season in England.

During his pre-Community Shield press conference, Jurgen Klopp said Trent was “very close” to returning to the first team, after sitting out pre-season.

The boss will certainly have a decision on his hands when it comes to naming his starting XI for the game, with Neco Williams waiting in the wings.

Evening Standard journalist David Lynch has reported that ‘barring a late setback in training Alexander-Arnold will feature‘ in the squad to take on Arsenal.

This would be excellent news for the Reds, with Trent being the most creative player in the Premier League, other than Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Williams has done a respectable job filling in for his team-mate during pre-season, but his performances aren’t a true reflection of the teenager.

For years Klopp has nearly run his players into the ground during the off-season, so they’re better prepared for continuous football when the season starts.

Even if Neco has to step in for Trent, Liverpool will have a solid option at right-back in the Community Shield.