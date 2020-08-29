Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Brewster misses costly penalty

Young Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster was brought on against Arsenal in the Community Shield and missed his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

It was a very bitter moment for the 20-year-old, who was hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp after a short-term loan at Championship side Swansea City.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Reds and Arsenal won the shootout 5-4, with Brewster being the only player to fail to convert his chance.

Loads of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their support for the youngster, who will no doubt be beating himself up right now.

There are simply bigger days ahead for the lad, with one penalty not able to define a player beyond the context in which it happened.

A lack of creativity in the middle of the park is what cost Liverpool at Wembley, not a 20-year-old fluffing a spot-kick under enormous pressure.

But many fans already know this, and have taken to Twitter in their hundreds to show their support for Brewster.

Take a look at selected tweets below:

I really think Brewster should be kept at Anfield to learn what Klopp wants and he can do a job alongside the other youngsters Klopp promotes. #LFC — Janet Hopper (@MustBeTheJanay) August 29, 2020

A few positives to take away from that game for #LFC

– Minamino scored! It will do wonders for his confidence

– Neco and Brewster will grow from the experience

– Naby Keita asserted himself on the game after coming on

– Robbo’s relentless passing/crossing/overlapping — amar singh (@amarjourno) August 29, 2020

Just seen Brewster is trending, poor lad needs to turn his notifications off. It's only a friendly lads — Karl Slater (@KarlSlater41) August 29, 2020

Football is like that, someone has to miss and it happened to be Brewster. #ArsLiv — Manuel✝ (@KngEie) August 29, 2020

Gutted for Brewster. Hopefully the kid doesn't dwell much on his miss. Happens. — Jass Samra (@Jwdr_Samra) August 29, 2020

Really dissappointed we couldn't get the win today. Nice to see Minamino score but hope Brewster doesn't let that pen miss affect him. Congrats to Arsenal. Goodnight. #LFC #CommunityShield — Taylor (@TaylorBrown98) August 29, 2020