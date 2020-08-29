Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Brewster misses costly penalty

Young Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster was brought on against Arsenal in the Community Shield and missed his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

It was a very bitter moment for the 20-year-old, who was hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp after a short-term loan at Championship side Swansea City.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Reds and Arsenal won the shootout 5-4, with Brewster being the only player to fail to convert his chance.

Loads of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their support for the youngster, who will no doubt be beating himself up right now.

There are simply bigger days ahead for the lad, with one penalty not able to define a player beyond the context in which it happened.

A lack of creativity in the middle of the park is what cost Liverpool at Wembley, not a 20-year-old fluffing a spot-kick under enormous pressure.

But many fans already know this, and have taken to Twitter in their hundreds to show their support for Brewster.

Take a look at selected tweets below:

