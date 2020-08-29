Liverpool set to sign 17-year-old Brazilian starlet who has a German passport – report

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to Fluminense for teenage goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, who works under Alisson’s brother, Muriel, in Brazil.

The youngster has a European passport – German, to be exact – so a transition to the Premier League should be relatively straightforward.

This news comes from Golbo Esporte, who claim Fluminense are very likely to accept Liverpool’s offer given their jaded financial circumstances.

Pitaluga has already crossed paths with the Reds before, having trained with Alisson when the big man made a trip back home earlier this year.

Liverpool are seemingly racking up racking up the number of goalkeepers at the club’s youth level, with the 17-year-old set to become the seventh.

The Community Shield serves as a curtain raiser for the 2020/21 season, where Alisson will be between the sticks for the reigning Premier League champions.

With the host of youth talent beneath the Brazilian, it’s fair to say Liverpool are planning for the future and maximising their chances of finding a gem.

Pitaluga will surely relish the chance to train and learn under Alisson at Anfield, but only time will tell if this transfer will come off.