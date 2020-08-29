Many Liverpool fans beg for Thiago after flat performance in Community Shield against Arsenal

Loads of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, following a lacklustre first-half from the Reds in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions were without captain Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Neco Williams filling in for the full-back.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum left little to be desired from the first 45 minutes of play, with creativity clearly lacking.

The absence of Trent, Henderson and even Naby Keita didn’t help with this, but one man’s name was on Liverpool fans’ minds.

MORE: (Images) Liverpool fans turn detectives with intriguing Thiago post on Reddit

Loads of Reds took to Twitter to call for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara – a player we’ve been heavily linked with this summer.

While we understand the frustration felt by other members of our fan-base, the bigger issue at hand is squad depth as the lads afe clearly missing Trent and Hendo.

The knee-jerk reaction from supporters is understandable, though, when the only thing of note from a half of football is an Arsenal striker skimming Williams to put them 1-0 up.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

