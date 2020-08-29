Many Liverpool fans beg for Thiago after flat performance in Community Shield against Arsenal

Loads of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, following a lacklustre first-half from the Reds in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions were without captain Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Neco Williams filling in for the full-back.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum left little to be desired from the first 45 minutes of play, with creativity clearly lacking.

The absence of Trent, Henderson and even Naby Keita didn’t help with this, but one man’s name was on Liverpool fans’ minds.

Loads of Reds took to Twitter to call for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara – a player we’ve been heavily linked with this summer.

While we understand the frustration felt by other members of our fan-base, the bigger issue at hand is squad depth as the lads afe clearly missing Trent and Hendo.

The knee-jerk reaction from supporters is understandable, though, when the only thing of note from a half of football is an Arsenal striker skimming Williams to put them 1-0 up.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Too many back passes from Liverpool. This is frustrating. We really need to get Thiago Alcantara for next season. We lack creativity in midfield without Naby Keita. We seem to struggle everytime we play against the side that sit back. #ARSLIV — #MusicForTheFuture (@GeneralMphozar) August 29, 2020

How can any Liverpool fan look at this team and say that we don't need Thiago or that he wouldn't be an improvement on what we already have — Tobi〽️ (@t_gxdber) August 29, 2020

Teams are going to play insanely deep like this most weeks against Liverpool and i don’t think we have the players to break it down regularly. Need Thiago big time. — vince lopez (@VinnyLopez) August 29, 2020

Creativity in midfield …ie ..Thiago !! https://t.co/Vxja3y17Wc — خليفة عبدالله الراشد (@ScouserQ80) August 29, 2020

This match just shows how much Liverpool need Thiago — Laj (@Jemidelaju) August 29, 2020

Liverpool need to invest. We've been lucky that our first 11 haven't had many long term injuries in the last two years. I get Covid19 has impacted business but I don't understand how we're struggling to agree a few for Thiago over a few million quid. — Callum (@callumCPT) August 29, 2020

Keita should’ve started man. We seriously need Thiago. Watching our midfield sometimes is horrifying😣 — Rayyan Hussain (@RayyanH2001) August 29, 2020

Robertson has been the only one creating opportunities to score, we 100% need thiago for the coming season. — Chuka (@Chuka_emordi) August 29, 2020