‘My City, My People, My Heart’ – LFC CEO bows out of role with classy message to fans

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore will serve his last day for the club today as he departs the Premier League champions on an extreme high.

The Garston-born businessman posted a message to supporters on the morning the Reds are due to play Arsenal for the Community Shield.

It was a bit of a tear-jerker, as Moore explained how he ‘owes it all’ to the City of Liverpool and glossed over what all Scousers know to be true.

‘I’d been gone for many decades, but returned in 2017 to a changed city, a glorious resplendent waterfront and a vibrant city centre with all of its historical significance retained,‘ he said.

‘But one thing hadn’t changed… the warm and open-arms embrace of Scousers, sprinkled with an ample cheekiness and more than a hint of rebelliousness that trademark the good people of the The People’s Republic of Liverpool.‘

Moore rounded his message to supporters off with a quote from one of Jamie Webster’s original songs, ‘My City, My People, My Heart… I owe it all to this place,‘ he said.

You can read the full statement below:

Billy Hogan, currently managing director and chief commercial officer, will assume the role of chief executive officer from September 1, with a wealth of experience in the industry.

The club’s new CEO will be supported by supported by a strong, experienced leadership team and work from offices located in London and Liverpool.

All of us at Empire of the Kop would like to thank Peter Moore for all the hard work he’s done for the club we love and our city’s community over the last few years.