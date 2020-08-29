Sheffield Utd in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Liverpool forward; Blades want permanent deal

Premier League outfit Sheffield United are keen on signing Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster, with the Reds willing to let the forward leave on loan.

The Blades are said to be interested in taking the England U21 international on a permanent basis, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t interested in selling.

That’s according to the Sheffield Star, who claim the South Yorkshire club are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Premier League champions to sign Brewster on loan.

The young forward has bagged three goals in pre-season with Liverpool, and is set to take part in the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal.

There is a legitimate argument that Brewster should be given the opportunity to stick around for the new season, but the boss seemingly thinks otherwise.

Should the striker go out on loan to Sheffield Utd, it would be his first proper stint in the Premier League, with the youngster enjoying a half a season season in the Championship.

Brewster totted up some seriously impressive numbers during his time with Swansea City, bagging 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Swans.

They’re said to be interested in the Liverpool lad too, but the new report from the Sheffield Star suggests Bramall Lane could be his new stomping ground.