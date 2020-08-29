(Video) James Pearce provides update on Thiago Alcantara transfer saga

Liverpool continue to be relentlessly linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with most of the noise coming from Germany.

Journalists in the UK close to the Reds have maintained that there have been no discussions with the European champions yet, but a handful have confirmed legitimate interest.

James Pearce is perhaps the best-sourced reporter when it comes to Liverpool, and he has offered an update on the Thiago saga to Sony Sports.

The Athletic journalist kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the Spain international, but did offer an overview of the rumours from his perspective.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sony Sports):