(Video) Liverpool fans debut new Minamino song in pub as Japan star nets first goal

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino bagged his first goal for the Reds, as the Premier League Champions were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield.

The Japan international did well, lurking in the box – looking for space, and pounced on a loose ball to prod home for the equaliser.

MORE: (Video) Minamino bags first LFC goal with tidy finish in Community Shield showdown with Arsenal

The Reds went into full-time at 1-1, but ultimately lost on penalties to the Gunners.

Some supporters were in a great mood after Taki’s goal, though – and they sang their hearts out to a new tune for the forward.

Take a watch of the video below: