(Video) Lovren wishes Liverpool & best mate Salah good luck for Community Shield

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has wished the Reds and best mate Mohamed Salah good luck, ahead of the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal.

The Croatia international played a role in getting us to Wembley, with a handful of important performances as we walked to a Premier League title last season.

After finishing up a game for new club Zenit, Lovren was asked if he’ll be watching the Liverpool game this weekend and the defender confirmed he will be.

