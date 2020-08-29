(Video) Minamino bags first LFC goal with tidy finish in Community Shield showdown with Arsenal

Yes, get in! Takumi Minamino has bagged his first goal for Liverpool in the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley!

The Japan international was lurking in the box and caught the Gunners’ defenders worse for wear and poked a loose ball home to equalise for the Reds.

Taki didn’t start the game and was brought on as a substitute in the second-half, but it didn’t take him long to make a tremendous impact.

The forward put the Reds level with his effort, after Arsenal took the lead early on through a well taken Pierre Emerick Auabmeyang goal.

Take a watch of the video below (via beIN Sport):