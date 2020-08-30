Arsenal fan points out what makes Liverpool classier than Chelsea as Gunners win Community Shield

Liverpool were beaten to the Community Shield by Arsenal last night, losing to the FA Cup winners in a penalty shootout with the game locked at 1-1.

The Gunners bested the Premier League champions by slotting five inch-perfect spot-kicks, with Rhian Brewster glancing his effort off the crossbar.

Following the final whistle, as Arsenal were being awarded their silverware, the Liverpool squad and staff looked on and applauded the winners.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans on social media, with @ArsenalAtHeartt tweeting a photo of our lads and another of Chelsea watching on as the Gunners lifted the FA Cup.

Compare the two. This is why liverpool are champions. Class club. pic.twitter.com/lRXTeMyzZc — Matt Doherty 🗨 (@ArsenalAtHeartt) August 29, 2020

MORE: Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Brewster misses costly penalty

While nobody is expecting any team to celebrate another club winning a trophy at their expense, sportsmanship costs nothing our lads are a credit to us.

It was a deserved result for Arsenal last night, with Liverpool not looking their usual selves for the majority of the game, lacking creativity in the middle of the park.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were notable absences for the Reds, with the full-back leaving a huge gap in our team.

Arsenal took the lead early on as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang skipped past youngster Neco Williams to rifle an effort into the far side of Alisson’s goal.

The second-half was much better for Liverpool, with the introduction of Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino sparking the rest of the team into life.