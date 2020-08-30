Liverpool could be forced into action as journalist provides update on Thiago

Liverpool could be forced to finally act on their apparent interest in Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, with Manchester United said to be lurking.

Fredrik Filtvedt, a journalist from Norway, tweeted an update on the Mancs’ pursuit of Donny van de Beek, and signed it off with a link to Thiago.

United are said to be interested in the Spain international in addition to the Ajax star, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly wanting to revamp his midfield.

Now, we’re not going to pretend we know anything about Filtvedt or his credibility, but our friend Jan Aage Fjortoft seemingly knows a bit about him.

In the following tweet, Fjortoft throws his weight behind the fellow Norwegian and claims he has a “big hit rate” when it comes to United news.

If true, Michael Edwards and Liverpool could be forced to make a move for Thiago before our biggest rivals start messing around with anything.

Links between the Bayern star and the Premier League champions go back for months, with the Champions League final supposedly marking a turning point in negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already got an agreement in principle with Thiago – the Reds are just yet to broker a deal with his club.

