Liverpool to be handed huge fitness boost after Community Shield disappointment

Liverpool have been handed a very welcome fitness boost, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip will return to full first team training next week.

Following the Reds’ disappointing loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, Jurgen Klopp confirmed reinforcements are expected at Melwood next week.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the boss said the Premier League opener will come probably come too soon for captain Henderson.

“For that we have to see when he trains,” he said – but there was also an update on the fitness of Matip.

The centre-half missed pre-season in its entirety through injury, but Klopp confirmed the defender should report for duty at Melwood next week.

“I think Joel and Hendo will be in parts of team training next week and we will see. Of course, the longer they have the better the chance is,” he said.

Star full-back Trent is almost a certainty for the Reds’ game against Leeds United, as James Pearce reported shortly after the result in Wembley that he resumed training this weekend.

#LFC not the same team without the dynamism of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Thankfully, he’s recovered from a calf problem and will be back in full training tomorrow. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 29, 2020

Both Henderson and Alexander-Arnold were sorely missed in the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal, and their return to fitness is more than welcome with the season about to begin.