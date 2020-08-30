Thiago transfer ‘getting closer’ for LFC but ‘another PL club’ tipped to hijack deal

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, but there hasn’t been any fresh updates from European journalists in a little while.

For the most part, reporters are continually reiterating the information they’ve received, and fans on social media are getting a little impatient.

The latest wave comes from Jan Aage Fjortoft and Christian Falk – the usual suspects – with the former claiming a deal is ‘getting closer.’

Re: Thiago It’s getting closer.

Thiago wants to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool the big favorite.

Could another PL-club try to hijack the deal..? https://t.co/F6SZuIQfQM — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2020

Also included in Fjortoft’s tweet is a quote from Kark-Heinz Rummenigge (via Falk), who says Bayern expect an offer for Thiago pretty soon.

MORE: (Images) Liverpool fans turn detectives with intriguing Thiago post on Reddit

Though, one thing that should worry Liverpool fans is the mention of another Premier League club hijacking the deal. As cited in the tweet, it’s a real possibility with the transfer still not done.

This transfer saga has dragged on for months now, but with the new European champions being kept busy in Lisbon until last week it’s perhaps no surprise.

The rumour mill has been whirring around for Thiago and the Reds of late, and it’s hard to keep up with everything, but it does seem the narrative has progressed.

Claims from around South America and Europe suggested the midfielder had agreed terms with the Premier League champions, but no contact between the clubs.

Since the Champions League final, journalists close to the club – i.e. Simon Hughes – have confirmed the Reds’ interest, though.